Looks like Kanye is trying to re-create some music magic.

He recorded his 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy in Hawaii.

He has returned to Hawaii and many hope it is to re-create musical magic.

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy debuted #1 on Billboard selling almost 500k units.

Many consider it his best work.

