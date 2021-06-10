Chris Brown’s P.I. Talks Rihanna Incident: “He Was Defending Himself”

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Brown’s private investigator sat down with Vlad TV.

He discussed the infamous night in the Lamborghini between Chris and Rihanna.

The investigator said Chris was “defending himself.”

He also mentioned the leaked naked photos of Rihanna and Cassie that came out around that time.

Rihanna thought Chris leaked the photos and went to the D.A demanding Chris do jail time.

The investigator was charged with finding the source of the photos.

He said someone hacked producer Rodney Jerkin’s phone and got Rihanna and Cassie’s phone numbers.

The hacker was then able to get into Rihanna and Cassie’s phone and retrieved the photos.

The investigator then took this information back to the DA to prove Chris was not the source of the photos.

