Final Arrest Made in Philly’s Rapper RunUp Rico, Double Homicide

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

We are all familiar with the story of our unfortunate fallen star from Philly, RunUp Rico and his tragic passing. As we continued to send our prayers up, justice was still sought.

Finally as of today, Tuesday, June 9th, 2021, the third and final suspect in the double homicide of Philly’s rising star rapper, RunUp Rico, and his friend during an apparent robbery in Chester, has been arrested, as announced by District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Philly’s own, RunUp Rico Jones was shot up along with his friend, however Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. A witness posted a video of the crime scene saying that shots rang out through the window and hit RunUp Rico.

As reported from the Daily Times, “Found at the scene inside the car were a .40 caliber shell casing and .45 cal. projectile, as well as a package containing “a large amount” of marijuana on the front passenger floor, according to police. A spent .40 cal. shell was also collected from the street outside the market, the affidavit says. Detectives determined that the .45 caliber weapon was fired from outside the Impala and a .40 caliber firearm was fired inside”.

“Darren Majeed, 27, of Wilmington, Del., is charged with criminal homicide, first-, second- and third-degree murder, robbery, theft, conspiracy, firearms and related offenses in the Feb. 1 shooting deaths of 19-year-old Kwann Henderson and 20-year-old Rasheen “RunUp Rico” Jones, both of Philadelphia. Majeed was taken into custody Friday and is being held without bail at the county jail in Concord, according to a release. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22 before Magisterial District Judge Dawn L. Vann”.

The Chester Police Department worked hard and with county detectives and were quickly able to identity the responsible parties of Rico and his friend’s murder. “It was a combination of detailed evidence gathering, forensic analyses, and great teamwork that helped identify and locate all the alleged conspirators”, said Stollsteimer.

Police were called to the scene about 7:23 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, according to affidavits of probable cause for Melvin and Majeed written by Delaware County Detective David Tyler and Chester Detective Michael Canfield. Upon arrival, officers found a crowd of people around a silver Chevrolet Impala that seemingly crashed into a building on the 11th of West Third Street.

“As responding officers approached, they observed two black male victims lying on top of one another half way out of the driver’s door of the Impala,” according to the affidavit for Majeed.

Rico gained early success in his music career from songs like Promise, Obama & I Know.

Philly, continue to lift the name of this young man’s life that was short lived. Continue to stream his music and continue to pray for his child, family and friends.

Bless up RunUp Rico.

Related: Remembering The Life of RunUp Rico [Photos]

Related: Report: Philly Rapper RunUp Rico and Killed in Chester

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: