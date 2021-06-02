Nike Supports Naomi Osaka’s Withdrawal From French Open

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Nike as well as other major brands Naomi Osaka is affiliated with are throwing their support behind the 2018 Grand Slam champion.

Osaka withdrew from the French Open citing mental health and depression. The tournament fined her $15,000 for not speaking to the media following Sunday’s match, per her contract.

Although Naomi did break her contractual obligations by not speaking to the media, big businesses such as Nike, Tag Hauer, and Mastercard all voiced their support of Osaka.

“Our thoughts are with Naomi. We support her and recognize her courage in sharing her own mental health experience,” Nike said in a statement. Overseas companies Nissin Foods, Nissan, and Nippon Airways which Osaka is either an ambassador or an investor of, also supported Naomi’s decision to pull out of the tournament.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: