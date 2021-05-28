Jim Jones Avoids Marriage Question Regarding Long Time Partner Chrissy

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Jim Jones was recently on the WGCI Morning Show.

Host Kendra G asked Jim Jones the question many fans wanted to know, are he and Chrissy married?

Jim shot back at Kendra, are you married? Is your mother married?

Unbeknownst to Jim, Kendra’s mom is deceased.

Kendra replied she is not married and instead of saying her mom is deceased she said her mom is not married.

Jim replied, you talking to me about something you haven’t fulfilled or your mom haven’t fulfilled.

She later posted the interview clip on her Instagram page and said there was no hard feelings and she should have said her mom is deceased when Jim came at her. She also clarified that her mom was married to her father.

