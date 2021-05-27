Sixers Fan Who Showered Russell Westbrook in Popcorn is Banned, #Protect Our Players

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Philadelphia 76ers banned the fan who threw popcorn on Russell Westbrook from all events at Wells Fargo and revoked their season tickets.

A movement of “Protect Our Players” came about after the Washington Wizards guard was limping to the locker room after sustaining an ankle injury and was showered with popcorn by a fan seated above the tunnel.

Westbrook reacted in rage and had to be held back by Wizards staff and security guards.

The 76ers released a statement and said, “We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior. There is no place for it in our sport or arena.”

Russell Westbrook called for a plan of action more protection for the players, saying there were numerous instances where fans in the stands felt they were “untouchable”.

“I wouldn’t come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head because you know what happens,” Westbrook said.

“In these arenas, you got to start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA does.

LeBron also followed up with a tweet after last night incidents as a message to the NBA to protect our players. He tweeted.

