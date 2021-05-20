Soulja Boy Reflects on Quitting Lean, Says It Was ‘Deteriorating’ His Moods

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Soulja Boy was on Ebro In The Morning.

He told the morning show he has been off ‘Lean’ for two years now.

He said the highly addictive drug was altering his mood and deteriorating his mind.

Rosenberg asked him if he has been ‘playing everybody’ in terms of how smart and talented he really is.

Soulja responded that he believes he is misunderstood due to previous antics.

They also talked about his online ‘spat’ with WWE wrestler Randy Orton.

Soulja compared the fakeness of the rap game to the fakeness of wrestling. Randy caught wind of the tweet and went off.

Soulja said Randy misunderstood the tweet because Soulja is a real fan of wrestling.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: