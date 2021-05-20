Drake shocked with LeBron’s game-winner

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

LeBron James and the Lakers beat Steph Curry and the Warriors last night with a game-winning shot.

Drake was at the game and was shocked and excited with Lebron hitting that shot, but I am hearing that Drake and LeBron went out for a few drinks on Monday night before that shot.

LeBron James has a new brand of Tequila called ‘Lobos Tequila’. LeBron James hosted a party to celebrate the brand new tequila brand on Monday night.

Drake, Michael B. Jordan, and Damson Idris were all there to celebrate the release with Lebron James.

Lebron James did not post any photos of the event, but Drake captured a group shot at the Lobos event and posted it on the gram.

