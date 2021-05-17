Kanye West on ‘Rick and Morty’ soon

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

One of the Co-Creators of the ‘Rick and Morty’ show recently spoke about the upcoming episode with Kanye West.

Not sure when it will be released, Dan Harmon said, “I think that when Kanye signs on, as he did, to do an episode, it’s not just gonna be Kanye doing a guest voice or Kanye doing a song.”

Harmon continued, “We agreed that it needed to be really interwoven with the Rick and Morty franchise having its own integrity and Kanye having his own, without spoiling any details of what that story would be. Suffice it to say that the end result was going to be a lot of original music. I think that at that point, that’s when seven different corporations, and I don’t fault them for this because this is their job, they have to say, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, wait a minute. Slow down, psychos.’ It’s like, ‘What are you doing?’”

Kanye West is a huge fan of the show, but his brand is bigger. Season 5 of the ‘Rick and Morty’ show will premiere on June 20th.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: