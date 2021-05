WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Finally! That’s what J. Cole fans are saying after the rapper announced the long awaited release date for his next project, “The Off-Season”.

J. Cole tweeted a pic of the album cover with the caption “Just know this was years in the making. My new album The Off-Season available everywhere 5/14”.

The last album J. Cole released was “KOD” in 2018, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

