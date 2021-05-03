Stars Admit They’re Guilty of Sliding Into DMs

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrities aren’t shy about sliding into DMs and for some of these famous faces, it’s worked out in their favor.

Nick and Joe Jonas both met their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner after sliding into their DMs. Michael B. Jordan admitted to Ellen that he’s slid into DMs.

Lizzo made headlines when she drunkenly slid into Chris Evans’ DMs and he responded, no love connection was made but the two seem to have had some fun with it.

Mandy Moore met her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, after tagging his band on an IG story. Dua Lipa met Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother, Anwar, at a BBQ but continued the conversations through DM.

