JAY-Z Confident ‘Cancel Culture’, Explaining Social Media Issues

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

JAY-Z sat down for a video interview with The New York Times last weekend (April 25th) and along with talking about his new “Only See Great” campaign, parenting with Beyoncé, and “cancel culture.”

JAY-Z explained why he doesn’t participate in social media and how “cancel culture” won’t be going anywhere.

“You can’t give someone a microphone for 24 hours a day and [have them] not think they have to use it!” said Jay. “These kids, it’s unbelievable. Imagine having a microphone and you’re asked about social justice questions at 18 years old? It’s like, ‘What? I’m meant to know the answer, and if I don’t answer the correct way, if I don’t say everything right, even if my intentions are right, and I don’t say the same right thing, it’s going to be everywhere.’”

Hot 97 DJ, Funkmaster Flex, who is known for his outlandish comments, says there’s a bigger reason why JAY-Z doesn’t participate on social media claiming, “he’s the most sensitive muthafucka on the planet and he can’t take n-ggas in his comments telling him the truth.”

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: