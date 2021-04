WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z has invested in an LA based fitness company-LIT Method.

LIT Method specializes in low impact, high-intensity training using their Strength Machine.

The machine is an all-in-one water rower.

It offers more than 500 low-impact exercises including rowing, barre, strength training, physical therapy and Pilates.

