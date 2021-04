WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Social media enjoyed a moment of nostalgia as a clip from a party where Chris Brown was in attendance was posted via The Shade Room.

The clip shows Brown giving partygoers a look back at the choreography from his 2005 hit, “Yo (Excuse Me Miss).”

Surprisingly, Chris knew all the moves and didn’t miss a beat.

Drake was also in attendance at the same party. Drake and Chris posed for a quick picture together.

