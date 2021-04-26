2021 Oscars Winners: Here’s Who Won

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The 2021 Oscars were full of surprises and historical firsts. Here’s a list of the winners in the top categories.

“Nomadland” was the big winner of the evening, with Frances McDormand winning Best Actress and a historical win for Chloé Zhao, who is the first woman of color to win Best Director. “Nomadland” also took top prize for Best Picture.

Best Supporting Actress went to Youn Yuh-Jung (“Minari”) and Best Supporting Actor went to Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”).

The super weird surprise of the evening was with the announcement of Best Actor, where Chadwick Boseman was a favorite for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” however the honor went to Anthony Hopkins for “The Father” after the announcement the ceremony ended abruptly leaving the audience scratching their heads and complaining on social media.

