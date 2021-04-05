Iggy Azalea Exposes Rappers & Celebrities In Her DMs

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Iggy Azalea recently shared with her TikTok fans the DMs she’s received from different rappers and celebrities trying to shoot their shot.

Azalea blurred out the Insta handle, but shows the number of followers they have and that the account has been verified.

In one DM from an account with about 9 million followers, said they would pay her $15K for a FaceTime chat.

A different account with 12 million followers proposed to her in several different messages.

An account with over 27 million got pretty explicit with that they wanted to do to her sexually.

