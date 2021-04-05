Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment NewsGossip

Iggy Azalea Exposes Rappers & Celebrities In Her DMs

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
The 2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Iggy Azalea recently shared with her TikTok fans the DMs she’s received from different rappers and celebrities trying to shoot their shot.

Azalea blurred out the Insta handle, but shows the number of followers they have and that the account has been verified.

In one DM from an account with about 9 million followers, said they would pay her $15K for a FaceTime chat.

A different account with 12 million followers proposed to her in several different messages.

An account with over 27 million got pretty explicit with that they wanted to do to her sexually.

producer z , Zuliesuivie Ball

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close