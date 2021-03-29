The ShotClock with Mina SayWhat: Mo’ne Davis

CLOSE
Wrapping up #WomensHistoryMonth we’re talking to the first Little League baseball player to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Mo’neDavis TODAY on #TheShotclock
RELATED: The ShotClock With Mina SayWhat: Doris Burke
RELATED: The Shotclock With Mina SayWhat: Philly Legend And Coach Dawn Staley
RELATED: The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat: WNBA Champion Natasha Cloud
RELATED: The Shotclock With Mina SayWhat: Honoring Sixers COO Lara Price For Women’s History Month
Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: