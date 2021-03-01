The Shotclock With Mina SayWhat: Honoring Sixers COO Lara Price For Women’s History Month

This is The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat – our digital sports show live streaming Mondays at 12p on @RNBPhilly social media pages. Mina and her co-host Terrell Thomas, Sports And Entertainment Senior Editor for TheseUrbanTimes, kick off Women’s History Month honoring Sixers COO Lara Price. Before they talk to Lara about her 25 plus year career in the NBA, they run through “The Playbook” the top philly sports stories of the week . Check out The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat every Monday at 12p on @RNBPhilly Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.

