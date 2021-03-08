The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat: WNBA Champion Natasha Cloud

This is The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat – our digital sports show live streaming Mondays at 12p on @RNBPhilly social media pages. Mina and her co-host Sean Bell, Fox 26 Sportscaster and Podcaster, continue Women’s History Month honoring WNBA Champion Natasha Cloud on International Women’s Day! Before they talk to Tasha about winning the championship and sitting out the following year to protest police brutality and social injustice, they run through “The Playbook,” the top philly sports stories of the week . Check out The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat every Monday at 12p on @RNBPhilly Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.

