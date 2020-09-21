Philly Barber Looking To Renovate Old RV To Give Haircuts To The Homeless

Philly barber Joshua Santiago is the owner of a non-profit organization called “Empowering Cuts”. The North Philly native is raising money to renovate an old RV to be able to give the less fortunate homeless fresh haircuts.

Santiago throughout the years has given over 7,00 free hair cuts and he continues to serve his community by offering free cuts to the homeless.

Joshua has recently purchased an RV and has now created a Gofundme to raise money for the renovations to be able to do mobile haircuts for the homeless.

Donate to the great cause below!

