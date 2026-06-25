Wilmington Police Fatally Shoot 19-Year-Old, Family Demands Answers

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Family Demands Answers After Wilmington Police Fatally Shoot 19-Year-Old

A 19-year-old man identified by relatives as Kaidr Skinner was shot and killed by a Wilmington police officer late Wednesday night, sparking outrage from family members and neighbors who are now demanding body-camera footage and a fuller accounting of what happened.

According to Wilmington police, officers were monitoring a large crowd near East 24th and Jessup streets at about 11:12 p.m. when Skinner allegedly exited a nearby residence and pointed a loaded firearm at the crowd. Police said officers approached him, he fled on foot, and during the pursuit an officer fired, striking him.

Skinner was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. Police also said a loaded handgun was recovered and that no officers were injured.

But the official account is being sharply challenged by Skinner’s family, who say they do not believe he had a gun and want answers about the circumstances of the shooting and what happened immediately afterward.

“They’re trying to say that my son had a gun. I know he didn’t have a gun,” Skinner’s father, Durrell Dollard, told 6abc. He also questioned how his son was allegedly shot in the back and why he ended up handcuffed in a police car before reaching the hospital.

Skinner’s sister, Aniyah Clark, said the family is also trying to understand whether he received proper medical attention after the shooting. She told 6abc that relatives have heard he may have been running with a group at the time and said witnesses they’ve spoken with did not report seeing a weapon.

The shooting remains under investigation. NBC10 reported Wilmington police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Robert Fox. According to 6abc, the case is being reviewed by the Criminal Investigations Division, the Office of Professional Standards and the Delaware Department of Justice.

As the investigation unfolds, the central dispute remains stark: police say the shooting followed an armed confrontation during a foot chase, while the victim’s family says the public has not yet seen enough evidence to support that version of events.