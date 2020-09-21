Philly Barber Looking To Renovate Old RV To Give Haircuts To The Homeless

Philly barber Joshua Santiago is the owner of a non-profit organization called “Empowering Cuts”. The North Philly native is raising money to renovate an old RV to be able to give the less fortunate homeless fresh haircuts.
Santiago throughout the years has given over 7,00 free hair cuts and he continues to serve his community by offering free cuts to the homeless.
View this post on Instagram
North Philly native, Joshua Santiago is the CEO of a non-profit organization “Empowering Cutes” @empoweringcuts_ . Today Joshua is raising money to renovate an old RV to be able to gift the homeless with haircuts. Joshua has given over 7,500 free hair cuts and he continues to service his community with offering free cuts to them homeless, underprivileged families (including men, women and children) and uses his platform to share their stories. After graduating from barber school, Joshua started giving free hair cuts to the homeless out of the tuck of his car, as well visiting homeless shelters to provided his services. Today Joshua has purchased an RV and is now raising money for the renovations to be able to do mobile haircuts for the homeless on the go. Check out his GoFundMe page and check out more details at 1039hiphop.com ❤️
Joshua has recently purchased an RV and has now created a Gofundme to raise money for the renovations to be able to do mobile haircuts for the homeless.
Donate to the great cause below!
RELATED: Philly Twitter Roasts Carson Wentz For Getting Booed With No Fans In The Stadium
RELATED: Recap Of Kamala Harris Visit To Philly + Exclusive Interview