Philly Twitter Roasts Carson Wentz For Getting Booed With No Fans In The Stadium

Philadelphia is the only place in the world that will treat opposing fans like their worst enemy, throw snow at Santa and boo their struggling QB with an imaginary crowd.

Quarterback Carson Wentz has yet again has a questionable performance but this time it was in the first home game. Due to COVID-19, the Philadelphia Eagles organization opted out on having fans in the stadium during games.

This did not stop the stadium staff back from holding our struggling QB accountable for his sloppy play. As soon as Wentz started playing awful the stadium was pumped in with fake crowd noise boo’ing him off the field.

Carson Wentz gets booed off the field in Philadelphia… there are no fans in the stadium 😂 pic.twitter.com/D1lLZfJs9V — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 20, 2020

Whoever was playing the crowd noise knew at this very moment if there was a crowd they would be boo’ing.

The timing was impeccable and so were the Eagles fans for the meme’s created for Twitter.

Check out some of the funniest reactions below.

