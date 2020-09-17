Kamala Harris has made her way down to the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection. Harris makes her Pennsylvania campaign debut in Philly where she also will be participating in a conversation with a Black women outreach group called “Sister to Sister”. Following that will be a meeting with local & elected Latino leaders.

All of Harris supports swormed the streets to see her. Making her way around giving elbow bops and touching the people of Philadelphia.

Check out the clips of Kamala Harris visit to Philadelphia below.

RELATED: Kamala Harris Goes For Trump’s Jugular As She And Biden Introduce Their Presidential Ticket

RELATED: Philly Residents Start Protesting Following The Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

RELATED: Philly Reporter Alex Holley Nails Her Beyonce Impression, Leaves Twitter Drooling

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

Kamala Harris Arrives In Philly & Felt The Love Instantly [Video] was originally published on classixphilly.com