Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19. Reports say that Pederson is asymptotic but is feeling fine. The team has confirmed the news about the Superbowl winning coach Sunday Night. Another staff member that has been in close contact with Coach Pederson was also been sent home.

Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus, but is asymptotic and feeling fine, according to @Tim_McManus pic.twitter.com/f1orSs1Fmu — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 3, 2020

