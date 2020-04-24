SMH: Eagles Fans React To First Round Draft Pick

Philadelphia Eagles fans I think there is one word that will sum up how we feel after the first round of the NFL draft…SMH! With the 21st overall pick in the NFL draft the Eagles listened to the fans and drafted a Wide Receiver to help out QB Carson Wentz. The only problem was it was not the right WR!!!

Prior to the draft each expert mock draft had the Eagles drafting WR Cee Dee Lamb or Justin Jefferson. Well, Dallas Cowboys wanted to be petty and draft Cee Dee Lamb so the Eagles don’t get him when another receiver is the least of their problems. Then it was our time to make a pick and LSU rising star Justin Jefferson was available which looked like a sure thing right?

NOPE! GM Howie Roseman chose to take WR from TCU Jalen Reagor. Listen, we hope the Eagles knew what they were doing with that pick because we did not see that coming…AT ALL!

