Barack Obama’s Beautiful Birthday Message To Michelle

Barack Obama publically wished his wife Michelle a happy birthday on Friday.
Sharing photobooth pictures of them together on Twitter, the former president wrote, “In every scene, you are my star. Happy birthday, baby!”
Many people have retweeted the birthday wish and have commented on Barack’s words.
One person said, “Oh my God! So cute.” While another person tweeted “Couple goals.”
