Divine Martino

Your SheJay Divine Martino boasts 25+ years of entertaining as an On-Air personality. Her journey began as a rapper, catching her break in a radio contest hosted by Ludacris. Rediscovering her passion, Divine started in Charleston, SC, under the guidance of her mentor DJ Sean Dolby.

She’s left her mark in the Southeast, with successful midday stints in Albany, GA, Wilmington, NC, and Charleston, SC, including a 6.5-year #1 rated show at Foxie 105 (104.9FM) in Columbus, GA. In 2017, Radio One tapped her for the midday spot at WXMG Magic 95.5 in Columbus, OH, eventually promoting her to Assistant Program Director (APD) in October 2020, and to Program Director (PD) in April 2023, all while maintaining her highly rated midday shift in Columbus and a weekend show in Cincinnati. Just eight months later, December 1st, 2023, Divine was promoted to Operations Manager/Program Director/Midday Talent of Radio One Philadelphia.

She is now heard in the midday slot, 10am-3pm, on 100.3 WRNB. Twice daily, Divine brings you the latest in trending topics with “I Heard it Thru Divine” entertainment news. Her ‘Divine Motivator’ is a listener favorite as it gives an encouraging push to make it through any obstacles in your day.

Divine is a proud mom and declares that her daughter, Divinity, is the most important person in her life. She shares tips and secrets on keeping a balance with her show feature called “The Mommy Moment,” which covers all things parenting, culture, and lifestyle. She also has an affinity for holistic healing and shares natural remedy tips in her weekly feature “Well-Being Wednesday’s”.

The SheJay counts her sheros/heros, as her mother Viola Martino, radio personality Petey Greene, Angie Martinez, Allysse Stewart, and Terri Thomas.

Divine attended the HBCU, Allen University in Columbia, S.C. and is a steadfast supporter of higher education, especially in the trades. Wellness and educating the community is also an important passion to The SheJay, as she is a staunch supporter of the American Thyroid Association (ATA). You can follow Divine on Instagram, Twitter, Snap Chat, Facebook, and YouTube @DivineMartino