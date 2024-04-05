Five MUST ATTEND Events in Philadelphia for Wrestlemania XL Weekend

Philadelphia is home of the Cheesesteak, Turntablism, and now Wrestling, for the weekend.
WWE is bringing Wrestlemania XL to Philadelphia at the Lincoln Financial Field.
RELATED: Coco Jones Set to Perform National Anthem at Wrestlemania XL
WWE will be holding shows starting this weekend starting Friday April 5th as Smackdown will be at the Wells Fargo Center. Smackdown will feature a Hall of Fame Ceremony succeeding the event. Wrestlemania XL well be held Saturday and Sunday April 5th and 6th and the Lincoln Financial Field. Monday April 8th Monday Night Raw will be back at the Wells Fargo Center.
All the stars past and present are expected to be showcased on this weekend. Many Celebrities and people alike are coming from all over the world to see a spectacular extravaganza. WWE alumi, such as the Undertaker, will be hosting as well as Celebrities like Wale, who is currently looking for Philly’s best cheesesteak while he’s in the city.
RELATED: Top 10 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia
So after you get your Philly Cheesesteak and visit love park, head over to the Philadelphia Convention center. WWE will be hosting a series of events, as well as meet and greets.
Saturday wrestling fans could head on over to Suplex Vintage Wrestling, one of the premiere wrestling memorabilia stores in the city. SVW features wrestling merchandise including T-shirts, championship belts, action figures, and more. It even has a “Stone Cold Saloon.” SVW will be hosting a number of events Saturday.
SVW with be throwing a block party featuring live wrestling in the street, pop up shop from Fourth Rope and Westside Gunn,
In the midst of the madness, at 12 p.m., they will be holding a pop-up shop with designers such as: God’s Chillin, Worldwide Vintage, and Felons.
If you are a Silver ticket holders through WWE, Head to the Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the show to catch the preshow tailgate both Saturday and Sunday.
Here are Five MUST ATTEND Events in Philadelphia for Wrestlemania XL Weekend
1. WWE World at WrestleMania®
The Pennsylvania Convention Center will be hosting a weekend of events with the schedule as follows:
Friday
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Address: 1101 Arch St
2. PartyMania
Get ready to shake the ground at @SilkCityDiner tonight! In the aftermath of the earthquake, we’re tearing the house down for PartyMania!
3. Suplex Mania Block Party
Saturday, April 6th from 11am-6pm
Featuring live wrestling in the street, pop up shop from Fourth Rope and Westside Gunn, beer from Broken Skull Ranch, Tequila from Teremana, and much much more!
Location: 628 South St.
4. SVW Pop-up Shop
Saturday, April 6th 12pm
With designers such as: God’s Chillin, Worldwide Vintage, and Felons
Location: 628 South St.
5. WrestleMania Pre-Show TailgateSource:Getty
WWE will be offering a WrestleMania Pre-Show Tailgate Saturday and Sunday outside of the Lincoln Financial Field before the show.
Available for WrestleMania® Silver ticket holders and above. [CLICK HERE] to purchase tickets