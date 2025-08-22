What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

The County of Delaware’s Department of Emergency Services is now investigating the source of the erroneous calls.

1. Villanova University Active Shooter Alert was a “cruel hoax”

2. Philly set to return Frank Rizzo Statue

3. Xfinity Mobile Arena Debuts in South Philadelphia

4. Broad Street Speed Cameras set to be installed in September

5. Ferry Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 9 Injured

6. Peter Pan Bus Rides over Pedestrian in Philadelphia

7. Gillie responds to Johnny Manziel threat to ‘Slap him’

8. Market Street Closure: Construction closes part of Market Street for months in Philadelphia’s Old City

9. Netflix’s Love Is Blind Is Casting The Singles Of Philadelphia

10. 9-year-old Dies at Hersheypark’s Waterpark

11. Eagles Super Bowl LII Champion Bryan Braman passes away at age 38

12. MLB All-Star Game comes to Citizens Bank Park in 2026

13. Saquon Barkley wins Best NFL Player at 2025 ESPY Awards

14. Saquon Barkley wins Best Play at 2025 ESPY Awards

15. Eagles win Best Team at the 2025 ESPY Awards

16. DC33 reaches tentative deal, trash pickup to resume Monday

17. PHL Airport rescinds ‘shoe removal’ at TSA check

18. Zack Wheeler, Kyle Schwarber selected to 2025 All-Star Game

19. Jazmine Sullivan, LL Cool J, and More Drop off WAWA Welcome America Lineup over DC 33 Strike

20. Philadelphia’s Largest City Workers Union Goes on Strike for first time in nearly 40 years

21. Philadelphia to Adopt WNBA team in 2026

22. SEPTA Board Approves ‘Doomsday” Budget

23. Philly School District charged with failing to report asbestos in timely manner

24. Sixers select V.J. Edgecombe (3rd) Johni Broome (35th) in the 2025 NBA Draft

25. No Kings protest Philly: Thousands March Against Trump and ICE

26. Center City Anti-ICE protest: 15 Arrests, 2 Officers Injured

27. 40 SEPTA Buses Catch Fire at the Midvale Bus Depot.

28. Philadelphia Public Health Declares ‘Code Orange’ due to Canadian Smoke

29. Saquon Barkley Graces Madden 26 Cover

30. Roots Picnic deals with bad weather, miscommunication lead to 2 hour delays and upset festival goers

31. Philadelphia Honors Quinta Brunson with key to the city, mural at alma mater

32. Memorial Day Mass Shooting leaves 2 dead, 9 injured

33. LGP Qua reportedly killed in Mother’s day weekend robbery attempt

34. Philly Hosts PGA Tour for Opening Round of 2025 Truist Championship

35. Pope Leo XIV, a Villanova graduate, was elected the first American Pope

36. Wells Fargo Center announces new name: Xfinity Mobile Arena

37. AJ Brown Gets His Car Stolen

38. Lil Uzi Vert calls out Jalen Hurts on social media, “My diamonds better”

39. Man sets fire to Gov. Josh Shapiro residence with family inside

40. Carnaval De Puebla cancelled amid deportation concerns

41. [WATCH] Pallbearers Fall Into Grave In North Philadelphia

42. ‘Hands off’: Thousands rally in Philly against Trump, Musk

43. Philly Portal reopens after being vandalized

44. Sixers miss playoffs for the first time since 2016-2017

45. Will Smith Gets 59th Street renamed “Will Smith Way”

46. Philly Portal to Move From LOVE Park Due to Continued Vandalism

47. Two NJ Brothers, Dog, Dead After Car Falls Off I-95 in Philly

48. Philadelphia’s Historic Wanamaker Building Closes Down

49. NCAA D1 Men’s Wrestling Championship comes to Philly for first time since 2011

50. All-Time Philadelphia Eagle Brandon Graham Retires After 15 Seasons

51. Sixers rule Paul George Out for Season

52. Eagles agreed to terms with T Lane Johnson on a one-year contract extension through the 2027 season

53. Eagles re-sign LB Zack Baun to a 3-year, $51M deal

54. Small Plane Crashes in Manheim, PA

55. NTSB reveals ‘Black Box’ was not recording during deadly NE Philly Plane Crash According to the preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). the cockpit voice recorder (CVR), commonly known as the ‘black box, was not recording during the flight and likely hadn’t recorded audio for several years. For the full story [CLICK HERE]

56. Eagles, Barkley reach 2-year, $41.2 million contract extension agreement

57. Eagles release CB James Bradberry

58. Eagles release CB Darius Slay

59. Joel Embiid out for the season The Philadelphia 76ers have made the decision to rule star Center Joel Embiid out for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season due to “ongoing issues with his left knee.”

60. Lay Bankz responds to Meatball NSFW photo

61. Skrilla Stream/Music Video Shoot SHUTS DOWN Kensington Officials said Skrilla was there to shoot a music video, however, police said they did not have a permit to record the shoot. Police responded just before 7:30 p.m. to hundreds of people in the streets blocking traffic, and crowding the corner.

62. Podcast P steps down Paul George says he’s taking time away from his podcast to focus on winning championship with 76ers

63. Sheetz proposes Montco store Sheetz is set to open its first store in the region, proposing a new location at the intersection of Ridge Pike and Swamp Pike in Limerick Township, Montgomery County. This site is notably on the same block as an existing Wawa, highlighting the friendly rivalry between the two Pennsylvania-based convenience store chains.

64. ‘Shark Tank’ Announces their coming to Philly! he Shark Tank Casting team is excited to announce our Philly Casting Call Friday, April 11th at The Event Center @ Rivers Casino

65. Chubby Chicks Owner speaks out on Harassment from neighborhood

66. Eagles Announce Kevin Patullo as new Offensive Coordinator

67. Reading Terminal hosts their 1st ever ‘Married at the Market’

68. Eagles Super Bowl LIX Parade

69. Eagles Win Super Bowl LIX

70. A Butta Beatdown! Philly’s own Stephen Fulton become 1st boxer ever to wear Timberland inspired boxing boots in a fight

71. Two Temple Students arrested for impersonating ICE Agents on campus The pair wore shirts with “ICE” and “Police” in white lettering, while a third person videotaped the disturbance. One Temple student was in custody Sunday night and has been placed on interim suspension from the university.⁠

72. Punxsutawney Phil predicts more winter Famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Sunday, thus predicting six more weeks of winter.

73. Druski “Coulda Been” auditions come to Philly

74. A Plane crashes in Northeast Philly neighborhood Video captures the aftermath after a plane crashed in Philadelphia Friday night (Jan. 31)

75. Temple Student dies after fall at Eagles NFC Championship celebration Tyler Sabapathy, 18, was a first-year student at Temple University’s College of Public Health, the university said in a statement. Sabapathy climbed a pole at 15th and Market streets and fell, sources told CBS News

76. ICE makes arrests at Philly car wash

77. 40 speed cameras installed along Rt. 13 The city says more than 40 cameras will be installed along Rt. 13 through the city in an effort to make the streets safer.

78. Philly Whole Foods becomes 1st ever Union Under Amazon “Despite a tsunami of illegal union busting tactics, lies, intimidation, surveillance, workers persevered and Won!!” The Union posted on Instagram

79. Sid Booker Passed Away

80. Eagles vs. Commanders listed as most expensive ticket in NFC Championship History! According to Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket — a verified resale ticket — is for standing room only and cost a whopping $599. The cheapest seated price is $620 and the average price ranges around $1,300.

81. E-L-G-S-E-S…. EAGLES! Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker misspelled “Eagles” while leading a chant ahead of Sunday’s snowy playoff win over the Rams.

82. SEPTA Changes from Lettered to Numbered Bus routes

83. A.J. Brown reads ‘Inner Excellence’ on bench during NFL Playoff game “This game is 90% mental and 10% physical for me. I bring it to every game and I read it between each drive.” Brown wrote on X. “I use it to refocus and lock in despite what may transpire in the game good or bad. People tend to create controversy when they don’t know the truth.”