What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

What Happened in Philly this Year?
Villanova University Active Shooter Alert was a “cruel hoax”A report of a shooter on Villanova University’s campus that sparked panic among students and drew a heavy police presence was a “cruel hoax,” the school’s president said Thursday. Villanova University sent out a report of an active shooter on campus around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to students and employees, according to a “NOVA Alert” obtained by CBS News Philadelphia. The university is advising people to move to a secure location and to lock and barricade doors. An alert on the school’s website urged people to stay clear of Law School Scarpa Hall. At 5:06 p.m., a call reported a gunshot wound, which also proved to be unfounded. Radnor police said at 5:47 p.m. that there were no reported victims at this time. By 6:32 p.m., the shelter in place order was lifted, confirming no threat was present.
Check out the full list of notable Philly moments below!MORE LISTICLES: RELATED: The Biggest News Stories Of 2025 RELATED: Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025 RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
1. Villanova University Active Shooter Alert was a “cruel hoax”
2. Philly set to return Frank Rizzo Statue
3. Xfinity Mobile Arena Debuts in South Philadelphia
4. Broad Street Speed Cameras set to be installed in September
5. Ferry Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 9 Injured
6. Peter Pan Bus Rides over Pedestrian in Philadelphia
7. Gillie responds to Johnny Manziel threat to ‘Slap him’
8. Market Street Closure: Construction closes part of Market Street for months in Philadelphia’s Old City
9. Netflix’s Love Is Blind Is Casting The Singles Of Philadelphia
10. 9-year-old Dies at Hersheypark’s Waterpark
11. Eagles Super Bowl LII Champion Bryan Braman passes away at age 38
12. MLB All-Star Game comes to Citizens Bank Park in 2026
13. Saquon Barkley wins Best NFL Player at 2025 ESPY Awards
14. Saquon Barkley wins Best Play at 2025 ESPY Awards
15. Eagles win Best Team at the 2025 ESPY Awards
16. DC33 reaches tentative deal, trash pickup to resume Monday
17. PHL Airport rescinds ‘shoe removal’ at TSA check
18. Zack Wheeler, Kyle Schwarber selected to 2025 All-Star Game
19. Jazmine Sullivan, LL Cool J, and More Drop off WAWA Welcome America Lineup over DC 33 Strike
20. Philadelphia’s Largest City Workers Union Goes on Strike for first time in nearly 40 years
21. Philadelphia to Adopt WNBA team in 2026
22. SEPTA Board Approves ‘Doomsday” Budget
23. Philly School District charged with failing to report asbestos in timely manner
24. Sixers select V.J. Edgecombe (3rd) Johni Broome (35th) in the 2025 NBA Draft
25. No Kings protest Philly: Thousands March Against Trump and ICE
26. Center City Anti-ICE protest: 15 Arrests, 2 Officers Injured
27. 40 SEPTA Buses Catch Fire at the Midvale Bus Depot.
28. Philadelphia Public Health Declares ‘Code Orange’ due to Canadian Smoke
29. Saquon Barkley Graces Madden 26 Cover
30. Roots Picnic deals with bad weather, miscommunication lead to 2 hour delays and upset festival goers
31. Philadelphia Honors Quinta Brunson with key to the city, mural at alma mater
32. Memorial Day Mass Shooting leaves 2 dead, 9 injured
33. LGP Qua reportedly killed in Mother’s day weekend robbery attempt
34. Philly Hosts PGA Tour for Opening Round of 2025 Truist Championship
35. Pope Leo XIV, a Villanova graduate, was elected the first American Pope
36. Wells Fargo Center announces new name: Xfinity Mobile Arena
37. AJ Brown Gets His Car Stolen
38. Lil Uzi Vert calls out Jalen Hurts on social media, “My diamonds better”
39. Man sets fire to Gov. Josh Shapiro residence with family inside
40. Carnaval De Puebla cancelled amid deportation concerns
41. [WATCH] Pallbearers Fall Into Grave In North Philadelphia
42. ‘Hands off’: Thousands rally in Philly against Trump, Musk
43. Philly Portal reopens after being vandalized
44. Sixers miss playoffs for the first time since 2016-2017
45. Will Smith Gets 59th Street renamed “Will Smith Way”
46. Philly Portal to Move From LOVE Park Due to Continued Vandalism
47. Two NJ Brothers, Dog, Dead After Car Falls Off I-95 in Philly
48. Philadelphia’s Historic Wanamaker Building Closes Down
49. NCAA D1 Men’s Wrestling Championship comes to Philly for first time since 2011
50. All-Time Philadelphia Eagle Brandon Graham Retires After 15 Seasons
51. Sixers rule Paul George Out for Season
52. Eagles agreed to terms with T Lane Johnson on a one-year contract extension through the 2027 season
53. Eagles re-sign LB Zack Baun to a 3-year, $51M deal
54. Small Plane Crashes in Manheim, PA
55. NTSB reveals ‘Black Box’ was not recording during deadly NE Philly Plane Crash
According to the preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). the cockpit voice recorder (CVR), commonly known as the ‘black box, was not recording during the flight and likely hadn’t recorded audio for several years. For the full story [CLICK HERE]
56. Eagles, Barkley reach 2-year, $41.2 million contract extension agreement
57. Eagles release CB James Bradberry
58. Eagles release CB Darius Slay
59. Joel Embiid out for the season
The Philadelphia 76ers have made the decision to rule star Center Joel Embiid out for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season due to “ongoing issues with his left knee.”
60. Lay Bankz responds to Meatball NSFW photo
61. Skrilla Stream/Music Video Shoot SHUTS DOWN Kensington
Officials said Skrilla was there to shoot a music video, however, police said they did not have a permit to record the shoot.
Police responded just before 7:30 p.m. to hundreds of people in the streets blocking traffic, and crowding the corner.
62. Podcast P steps down
Paul George says he’s taking time away from his podcast to focus on winning championship with 76ers
63. Sheetz proposes Montco store
Sheetz is set to open its first store in the region, proposing a new location at the intersection of Ridge Pike and Swamp Pike in Limerick Township, Montgomery County. This site is notably on the same block as an existing Wawa, highlighting the friendly rivalry between the two Pennsylvania-based convenience store chains.
64. ‘Shark Tank’ Announces their coming to Philly!
he Shark Tank Casting team is excited to announce our Philly Casting Call Friday, April 11th at The Event Center @ Rivers Casino
65. Chubby Chicks Owner speaks out on Harassment from neighborhood
66. Eagles Announce Kevin Patullo as new Offensive Coordinator
67. Reading Terminal hosts their 1st ever ‘Married at the Market’
68. Eagles Super Bowl LIX Parade
69. Eagles Win Super Bowl LIX
70. A Butta Beatdown!
Philly’s own Stephen Fulton become 1st boxer ever to wear Timberland inspired boxing boots in a fight
71. Two Temple Students arrested for impersonating ICE Agents on campus
The pair wore shirts with “ICE” and “Police” in white lettering, while a third person videotaped the disturbance. One Temple student was in custody Sunday night and has been placed on interim suspension from the university.
72. Punxsutawney Phil predicts more winter
Famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Sunday, thus predicting six more weeks of winter.
73. Druski “Coulda Been” auditions come to Philly
74. A Plane crashes in Northeast Philly neighborhood
Video captures the aftermath after a plane crashed in Philadelphia Friday night (Jan. 31)
75. Temple Student dies after fall at Eagles NFC Championship celebration
Tyler Sabapathy, 18, was a first-year student at Temple University’s College of Public Health, the university said in a statement.
Sabapathy climbed a pole at 15th and Market streets and fell, sources told CBS News
76. ICE makes arrests at Philly car wash
77. 40 speed cameras installed along Rt. 13
The city says more than 40 cameras will be installed along Rt. 13 through the city in an effort to make the streets safer.
78. Philly Whole Foods becomes 1st ever Union Under Amazon
“Despite a tsunami of illegal union busting tactics, lies, intimidation, surveillance, workers persevered and Won!!” The Union posted on Instagram
79. Sid Booker Passed Away
80. Eagles vs. Commanders listed as most expensive ticket in NFC Championship History!
According to Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket — a verified resale ticket — is for standing room only and cost a whopping $599. The cheapest seated price is $620 and the average price ranges around $1,300.
81. E-L-G-S-E-S…. EAGLES!
Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker misspelled “Eagles” while leading a chant ahead of Sunday’s snowy playoff win over the Rams.
82. SEPTA Changes from Lettered to Numbered Bus routes
83. A.J. Brown reads ‘Inner Excellence’ on bench during NFL Playoff game
“This game is 90% mental and 10% physical for me. I bring it to every game and I read it between each drive.” Brown wrote on X.
“I use it to refocus and lock in despite what may transpire in the game good or bad. People tend to create controversy when they don’t know the truth.”
84. 76ers Abandon Center City Move
The Sixers had planned to demolish part of the Fashion Center to build a new area on the doorstep of Chinatown, which would’ve been ready for the 2031-32 NBA season.
Instead, the Sixers and Comcast Spectacor will building a new arena in South Philly, according to Ryan Boyer, head of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Schools in Philadelphia
-
Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don't Smoke
-
Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE
-
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
-
What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025
-
JOIN OUR 100.3 WRNB TEXT CLUB FOR EXCLUSIVES!
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Schools in Philadelphia
-
Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don't Smoke
-
Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE
-
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
-
What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025
-
JOIN OUR 100.3 WRNB TEXT CLUB FOR EXCLUSIVES!
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025