The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Updated Aug. 28, 2025, 11:45 A.M.
Illinois has become the center of a national debate on bail reform following new White House executive orders aimed at rolling back policies that eliminate cash bail. On August 25, President Donald Trump signed orders directing the federal government to withhold funding from jurisdictions that release suspects without requiring bond. Trump argues that cash bail is necessary to keep communities safe and prevent released suspects from committing new crimes.
Illinois, which fully eliminated cash bail through the 2022 Pretrial Fairness Act, has not seen the surge in crime critics predicted. Researchers report that crime rates have remained stable or even declined. University of Chicago researcher Alison Siegler said, “All the evidence I’ve seen points to positive outcomes since Illinois eliminated cash bail. It’s really clear from the data that things have gotten better, not worse.”
Under Illinois’ system, judges may still hold defendants charged with serious crimes if they are deemed dangerous or a flight risk. Most others are released on the promise to appear in court rather than paying a cash bond. Loyola University Chicago data shows the rate of defendants failing to appear has slightly decreased from 25% to 23%.
Experts say the law has created a more deliberate detention process. Bond hearings now require substantive arguments from prosecutors, sometimes lasting up to an hour, compared with the minutes they used to take. Loyola researcher Don Stemen noted that before reform, roughly 60% of defendants charged with serious crimes were released on bond; now only about 50% are.
Critics argue that higher standards for detention limit prosecutorial discretion, while defenders say the system ensures that only those who truly pose a risk are jailed pretrial. Stemen added, “It benefits that system in that we are only spending our dollars on detention for people who need it. Not all people charged with a crime are risks to public safety or a risk of flight.”
Illinois’ experience suggests that eliminating cash bail does not automatically endanger public safety, challenging claims driving the new federal crackdown.
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025 was originally published on 92q.com
1. What is cashless bail and why is Trump eliminating it?
2. Navy loses another fighter jet during training exercise
3. Trump calls for resignation of Federal Reserve governor
4. Six Republican-led states now sending National Guard troops to D.C.
5. D.C. sues Trump administration over federal takeover of district’s police
6. Trump demands homeless leave Washington, D.C., advocate responds
7. Ozempic Reportedly Faces $2B Lawsuit; 1,800+ Consumers Sue over Side Effects
8. Fact-checking Trump’s D.C. crime claims ahead of news conference
9. OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 to the public
10. 5 soldiers shot in Fort Stewart military base incident, officials say
11. Student loan interest resumes for millions enrolled in SAVE repayment plan
12. Trump says he’s ordered the firing of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner
13. Trump raising tariffs on Canadian imports to 35%
14. Magnitude updated to 8.7 for earthquake off Russian coast
15. Trump says he stopped talking to Epstein after he “stole people that work for me”
16. New details on NYC shooting rampage suspect
17. NYPD officer among 4 dead after deadly NYC shooting rampage, officials confirm
18. Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students
19. Ex-officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case sentenced to 33 months in prison
20. White House shuts down LGBTQ+ youth suicide and crisis hotline
21. TSA dropping shoe-removal requirement at U.S. airports
22. Camp Mystic confirms 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods
23. Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail, will remain detained before October sentencing
24. Trump announces U.S. trade deal with Vietnam
25. Split verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial
26. Everything we know about the Senate “vote-a-rama” on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”
27. Trump says he’s not planning to extend July 9 global tariff deadline
28. Iran says it launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East
29. Oklahoma City Thunder Win 2025 NBA Championship
30. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces
31. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds
32. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities
33. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants
34. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel
35. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles
36. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges
37. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations
38. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands
39. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge
40. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE
41. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion
42. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard
43. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools
44. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts”
45. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood
46. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban
47. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework
48. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer
49. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan
50. Trump makes trade deal with China
51. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV
52. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying
53. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume
54. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport
55. Skype is shutting down after launching in 2003
56. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis
57. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration
58. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate
59. Pope Francis dies at age 88
60. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized
62. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King
63. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City
64. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations
65. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies
66. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs
67. Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest
68. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies
69. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president
70. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake
71. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats
72. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials
73. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears?
74. Boston Celtics Sold for North American Sports Record $6.1B
75. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms
76. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts
77. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown
78. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs
79. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans
80. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections
81. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce
93. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February
94. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect
95. 5 years since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic
96. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags
97. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza
98. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack
99. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years
100. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads
101. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department
102. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect
103. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says
104. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations
105. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash
106. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport
107. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money
108. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera
109. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system
110. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season
111. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta
112. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures
113. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
114. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl
115. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now
116. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote
117. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego
118. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport
119. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps
120. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl
121. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration
122. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head
123. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave
124. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance
125. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages
126. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead
127. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports
128. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump
129. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong
130. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education
131. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates
132. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood
133. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C.
134. White House rescinds federal aid freeze
135. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants
136. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance
137. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts
138. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship
139. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave
140. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions
141. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in
142. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President
143. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members
144. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S.
145. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect
146. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban
147. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy
148. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal
149. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark
150. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban
151. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas
152. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C.
153. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres
154. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America”
155. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana
156. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation
157. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping
158. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom
159. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY
160. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’
