Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rapper Lil Nas X, born Montero Hill, pleaded not guilty to four felony charges following his arrest Thursday in Los Angeles. The incident occurred after the artist was spotted wandering Ventura Boulevard in his underwear and cowboy boots.

Court records show Lil Nas X faces three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. He was detained over the weekend and arraigned Monday morning in Van Nuys before Judge Sarah Ellenberg, who set bail at $75,000. Initial recommendations had suggested bail of $300,000.

During the arraignment, Lil Nas X entered a not guilty plea and was released later that afternoon. The case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on September 15. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman emphasized the seriousness of the charges: “Attacking police officers is more than just a crime against those individuals but a direct threat to public safety. Anyone who assaults law enforcement will face serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be.”

The Los Angeles Police Department initially did not name Lil Nas X but confirmed that a nude, incoherent man had been taken into custody early Thursday morning. TMZ later released footage showing him walking the streets and rapping Nicki Minaj’s verse from Monster.

Police responded after receiving multiple calls about a nude man acting erratically. Lil Nas X was arrested for battery of an officer and later transferred to a hospital over concerns of a potential overdose.

In the days leading up to his arrest, Lil Nas X had posted several song snippets and personal photos on Instagram, including an image of himself wearing the white cowboy boots seen in the Thursday footage.