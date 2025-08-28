Listen Live
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Published on August 28, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lil Nas X Arraigned In Van Nuys

Source: Pool / Getty

Updated Aug 28, 2025, 11:00 a.m.

Rapper Lil Nas X, born Montero Hill, pleaded not guilty to four felony charges following his arrest Thursday in Los Angeles. The incident occurred after the artist was spotted wandering Ventura Boulevard in his underwear and cowboy boots.

Court records show Lil Nas X faces three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. He was detained over the weekend and arraigned Monday morning in Van Nuys before Judge Sarah Ellenberg, who set bail at $75,000. Initial recommendations had suggested bail of $300,000.

Related Stories

During the arraignment, Lil Nas X entered a not guilty plea and was released later that afternoon. The case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on September 15. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman emphasized the seriousness of the charges: “Attacking police officers is more than just a crime against those individuals but a direct threat to public safety. Anyone who assaults law enforcement will face serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be.”

The Los Angeles Police Department initially did not name Lil Nas X but confirmed that a nude, incoherent man had been taken into custody early Thursday morning. TMZ later released footage showing him walking the streets and rapping Nicki Minaj’s verse from Monster.

Police responded after receiving multiple calls about a nude man acting erratically. Lil Nas X was arrested for battery of an officer and later transferred to a hospital over concerns of a potential overdose.

In the days leading up to his arrest, Lil Nas X had posted several song snippets and personal photos on Instagram, including an image of himself wearing the white cowboy boots seen in the Thursday footage.

From sports to politics to entertainment,  keep scrolling for some of the notable moments of 2025 that we’ll never forget.

CATCH UP ON MORE 2025 HEADLINE STORIES

RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

RELATED: The Biggest News Stories of 2025

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Lil Nas X Pleads Not Guilty After Arrest in Los Angeles

2. Lil Yachty Faces Backlash Over Controversial George Floyd Lyric

3. Court denies Tory Lanez’s request to submit new evidence in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

4. Wendy Williams’ Guardianship Is Upheld After New Medical Exam Results

5. Sha’Carri Richardson Issues Public Apology to Christian Coleman Following Domestic Violence Arrest

6. Shannon Sharpe Out at ESPN Following Lawsuit Settlement

7. Deion Sanders says he had bladder cancer but will coach Buffaloes this season

8. Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Gets Life For Rape & Trafficking Charges

9. Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion make red carpet debut, confirm relationship

10. Southern University expels Omega Psi Phi chapter after February hazing death of Caleb Wilson

11. Nicki Minaj and SZA’s online clash raises eyebrows

12. Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell gets engaged to R&B singer Coco Jones

13. Diddy Combs found guilty of prostitution charges but not guilty of most serious counts

14. Judge Dismisses Jay-Z’s Extortion, Defamation Lawsuit Against Tony Buzbee

15. Chris Brown’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Nightclub Attack Dismissed by Accuser

16. Tyler Perry’s attorney calls $260 million sexual assault lawsuit a ‘scam’

17. R. Kelly’s Lawyers Allege Prison-Related Overdose and Denied Medical Care

18. Jackie Christie Gets into Altercation with Daughter

19. ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Wins Prenup Battle With Ex Simon Guobadia

20. Lithonia rapper Silentó pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years in prison for cousin’s shooting death

21. Mariah Carey Honored With Ultimate Icon Award at 2025 BET Awards — Her First BET Award Ever

22. Kirk Franklin Accepts the Ultimate Icon Award

23. Jamie Foxx breaks down in emotional BET Awards 2025 speech two years after stroke

24. Khaby Lame Was Detained by ICE, Agency Confirms

25. Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Anime Series, Teams with ‘The Boondocks’ Producer

26. Zion Williamson sued over allegations of rape, years of abuse

27. Youngboy NBA recieves pardon from President Trump

28. Diddy’s Lawyers Fight to Remove Kid Cudi’s Testimony About Porsche Fire

29. Janet Jackson accepts ICON Award and performs at the 2025 AMAs

30. Love is Blind stars AD & Ollie announce pregnancy

31. Kai Cenat kicks off Streamer University

32. Skilla Baby shot in Detroit.

33. Megan Thee Stallion claps back at Tory Lanez & his fans

34. Jamal Roberts wins American Idol

35. Jayson Tatum undergoes surgery for torn achilles

36. Cassie testifies at Diddy’s trial

37. Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Prison Stabbing Incident

38. Jury Finalized for Diddy’s Federal Criminal Trial in NYC, Opening Statements Set

39. Trump abruptly fires librarian of congress

40. Newark Mayor Detained By ICE

41. Bishop T.D. Jakes Announces Leadership Transition at The Potter’s House

42. Shilo Sanders signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent

43. Shedeur Sanders selected by the Cleveland Browns In The NFL Daft

44. Shannon Sharpe ‘Temporarily’ steps down from his role at ESPN

45. Tina Knowles Reveals Breast Cancer Battle

46. Shannon Sharpe Accused of Rape in $50 Million Lawsuit

47. Gayle Kings makes her way to space

48. Vybz Kartel shuts the Barclays center down

49. Michelle Obama addresses divorce rumors

50. Soulja Boy to pay over $4 million in damages for sexual assault and battery case

51. Warner Bros To Revamp 1992 Blockbuster hit ‘The Bodyguard’

52. Detroit Rapper Sada Baby Arrested on Drug Warrant

53. Lebron James becomes first male athlete with own Ken Doll

54. Nicki Minaj named Billboard’s best female rapper of all time

55. Juju Watkins named AP women’s college basketball player of the year

56. Sean Kingston And his mother, Janice Turner, found guilty on all five charges in wire fraud trial

57. Deion Sanders signs a 5-year, $54 million contract extension

58. Judge Dismisses Lil Rod’s Lawsuit Against Diddy

59. Juju Watkins Suffers Torn ACL during March Madness

60. Are Sherri & Nia Long Beefing?

61. Sauce Walka Shot In Downtown Memphis

62. Yella Beezy Arrested For Capital Murder

63. Lil Durk Hints At Marriage To India Royale In New Single

64. Boosie Announces Scholarship To Honor Caleb Wilson

65. Fivio Foreign Has Been Jailed Since January

66. Arlington National Cemetery removes notable Black, Hispanic, and female veterans from site to comply with President Trump’s DEI ban

67. DC bids farewell to Black Lives Matter Plaza

68. Wendy Williams Passes Capacity Exam

69. Wendy Williams taken by ambulance after dropping desperate note from NYC window begging for help

70. Doechii Named Billboard’s Woman Of The Year

71. Odell Beckham Jr. Named In Diddy Lawsuit

72. Druski Named In Diddy Lawsuit

73. DDG Calls Halle Bailey Out Alleging He Hasn’t Seen Baby Halo In A Month

74. Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai Seemingly Confirm They Have a Baby Together

75. Amber Rose Addresses Joseline Incident On College Hill

76. Queen Latifah Performs During Quincy Jones Tribute At The Oscars

77. Oprah & Whoopi Goldberg Pay Tribute To Quincy Jones At The Oscars

78. Doja Cat Performs Diamonds Are Forever During James Bond Tribute At The Oscars

79. Paul Tazewell Becomes The First Black Man To Win Best Costume Design At The Oscars

80. Gervonta Davis & Lamont Roach’s Fight Ends In Equal Draw

81. Paige Hurd & Rocye O’Neal Announce Engagement

82. RHOP Star Karen Huger Sentenced To Two Years In Prison With One Suspended

83. The Wayans Family Accepts Hall of Fame NAACP Image Award

84. Kamala Harris Accepts Chairman Award, Delivers Powerful Speech At NAACP Awards

85. Simon Guobadia Gets Detained By ICE

86. Cassie Announces She’s Expecting Baby #3 With Husband

87. Diddy Loses A Lawyer Ahead Of His Trial

88. A$AP Rocky is found not guilty in assault trial

89. Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma Announce Engagement

90. Kendrick Lamar Makes Hip-Hop History With Three of the Top 10 Albums on the Billboard 200

91. Kevin Hart Shows Up & Shows Out As the first on court-emcee for the NBA Allstar Game

92. JAY-Z Rape Lawsuit Dismissed, Sues Tony Buzbee For Defamation

93. Kanye West & Bianca Censori Reportedly Headed Towards Divorce

94. Real Housewives of Potomac Star Ashley Darby Finalizes Divorce

95. The Philadelphia Eagles Dominate The Kansas City Chiefs & Win The Super Bowl

96. Samuel L. Jackson Joins Kendrick For His Halftime Performance

97. Kendrick Lamar & SZA Perform At Super Bowl LIX Halftime

98. Jon Batiste Sings The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIX