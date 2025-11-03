Eagles land Jaelan Phillips in trade with Dolphins

Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a significant move ahead of the NFL trade deadline, acquiring edge rusher Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Eagles sent a 2026 third-round draft pick to Miami, with the Dolphins also agreeing to cover part of Phillips’ pro-rated $13.25 million salary.

Phillips, 26, brings a dynamic presence to the Eagles’ pass rush, which has struggled with just 16 sacks in eight games this season. A former first-round pick, Phillips has recorded three sacks and 20 pressures in his last five games, showcasing his ability to disrupt opposing offenses. This trade reunites him with Eagles Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio, who previously coached Phillips during his tenure with the Dolphins in 2023.

The move comes as the Eagles continue to bolster their defense, having recently added cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II. With Phillips in the mix, the Eagles aim to strengthen their defensive front and make a deeper playoff push.