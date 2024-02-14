Valentine’s Day is symbolized as the culmination of the expression of love in relationships. From flowers and teddy bears, to chocolate assorted candy arrangements and dinner reservations, February 14th is the day where you are usually expected to be as creative as you can when putting your romantic foot forward.
RELATED: Six Things Single’s Can Do on Valentine’s Day
There are many eateries that decorate that place and make you feel the Valentine’s Day vibe. But the service, or food, can be lackluster, potentially ruining the rest of the night’s festivites!
Our Radio One Philly team has put together a list of ten restaurants in Philadelphia that we feel the food and service embody everything that Valentine’s Day is all about.
Check Out the Ten Best Valentine’s Day Themed Restaurants in Philly Below!
READ MORE:
RELATED: A Valentine’s Playlist For All Occasions
RELATED: Official List Of Philly’s Best Black-Owned Restaurants & Spots!
RELATED: Best Fried Chicken Spots in Philly!
RELATED: Top 10 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia
1. Steak 48
260 S Broad St Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 552-4848
2. Barclay Prime
237 S 18th St Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 732-7560
3. Bistrot La Minette
623 S 6th St Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 925-8000
4. Alpen Rose
116 S 13th St Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 600-0709
5. Butcher and Singer
1500 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 732-4444
6. Louie Louie
7. Talula’s Garden
210 W Washington Sq Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 592-7787
8. Forsythia
233 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 644-9395
9. Giorgio On Pine
1328 Pine St Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 545-6265
10. The Love
130 S 18th St Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 433-1555