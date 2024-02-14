Listen Live
Ten Best Valentine’s Day Themed Restaurants in Philly

Published on February 14, 2024

Valentine’s Day is symbolized as the culmination of the expression of love in relationships. From flowers and teddy bears, to chocolate assorted candy arrangements and dinner reservations, February 14th is the day where you are usually expected to be as creative as you can when putting your romantic foot forward.

There are many eateries that decorate that place and make you feel the Valentine’s Day vibe. But the service, or food, can be lackluster, potentially ruining the rest of the night’s festivites!

Our Radio One Philly team has put together a list of ten restaurants in Philadelphia that we feel the food and service embody everything that Valentine’s Day is all about.

Check Out the Ten Best Valentine’s Day Themed Restaurants in Philly Below!

1. Steak 48

260 S Broad St Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 552-4848

 

2. Barclay Prime

237 S 18th St Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 732-7560

 
 

3. Bistrot La Minette

623 S 6th St Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 925-8000

4. Alpen Rose

116 S 13th St Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 600-0709

 

5. Butcher and Singer

1500 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 732-4444

 

6. Louie Louie

7. Talula’s Garden

210 W Washington Sq Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 592-7787

 

8. Forsythia

233 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 644-9395

 

9. Giorgio On Pine

1328 Pine St Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 545-6265

 

10. The Love

130 S 18th St Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 433-1555

 

