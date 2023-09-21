Social Media Trolls Jada Pinkett Smith Posting Throwback Video of Tupac Dancing to A Fresh Prince Song

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith has put on her author’s hat, and is on the verge of releasing her second book ‘Worthy’. This book is ‘An impactful and rare memoir that engages and educates’ Fans to understand Jada Pinkett Smith’s life from her perspective.

To her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore, Maryland, to becoming married to one of the world most renown men in Will Smith, adhering to the status quo of having to ‘fall in line’ just ‘be a wife’; the media has always painted a false narrative of Jada Pinkett Smith’s reality.

In this book, she takes back her rightful place as the storyteller of her own life. ‘Worthy’ is categorized to be a ‘gripping, painfully honest, and ultimately inspirational memoir’.

One of the chapters presumably titled ‘Advanced Degree’, she talks about her time spent with Tupac. She posts a preview of this chapter on social media.

“Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted. Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined. And… I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together.” Pinkett Smith captioned on Instagram. “Pac and I lip syncing Parents Just Don’t Understand by Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince during our Junior year in high school. Who would have thought?”

She posted another clip of the two dancing to the song, this post in which did not sit well with her fans and other social media users. With her birthday being a few days before (September 18th), Will Smith took to social media a birthday tribute to his wife, commemorating her solar return with a compilation of her birthday celebrations over the years.

Social Media Users commented on her second post of Tupac dancing to Will Smith’s song with dissatisfaction, almost as if they were symbolically ‘standing up for Will’ to say ‘enough is enough’

She posted “Here is part of the original video of Pac and I doing a terrible job at lip syncing Parents Just Don’t Understand” to Instagram.

“Come on sis you begging us to judge … Will did such an adorable post all about you smh”

“You just love playing with that man don’t you”

“The anniversary of his death was the 13th…would’ve made sense to post this on that day.” were some of the comments made under her Instagram post.

Maybe we will finally understand her point of view, as her book ‘Worthy’ is expected to be in stores October 4th, 2023!

