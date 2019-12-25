The holidays are a time where many get those pesky texts from an ex that you’ve long moved on from and happily at peace or in a thriving relationship. A meme battle featuring toxic king Future and allegedly problematic Lori Harvey has sparked a battle of the sexes war on Twitter.
The meme concept is simple enough. One features an image of Future looking at his phone, firing off a desperation text to get inside the mind or under the skin of an ex-girlfriend.
On the flipside, Harvey, who is now romantically linked to the Freebandz Entertainment honcho after recently confirming the union, represents the women on that side of the toxic equation. Basically, the texts are largely rooted in trying to disrupt the other person’s peace and happiness during the holiday season.
One fan on Twitter noted that while it hasn’t been confirmed if Future laced his girlfriend with the fresh Rolex and other jewels that she’d be fine taking some toxic texts from an ex-lover, as evidenced in the tweet below.
We have to once again state that while Future has evidence out there of being a bit toxic here and there, a stronger case would need to be made for Harvey, even considering her dating history.
It has been nothing but laughs all Christmas Day since the memes have been cropping up and of course, it got corny just as fast it got started. We’ve done our best to collect 15 of the funniest and relevant joints we could find.
Check them out below.
—
Photo: Getty
Toxic Text Memes Featuring Future & Lori Harvey Sparks Battles Of The Sexes Twitter War was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
"Did the kids stuff come from Amazon yet? I ordered it a week ago. Tell them I said Merry Christmas and daddy loves them. Wyd tonight" future toxic text. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Is3LBdevPe— Bryan Patton (@BDPatton77) December 25, 2019
2.
‘Merry Christmas... i saw your little fiancée... she’s cute... i guess. Anyway. Tell your mom i made her sweet potato pie.’ pic.twitter.com/sD48xEqj7Z— Your Favorite Baby Momma🍼💍 (@steelydanalbum) December 25, 2019
3.
“Hey you. I know we aren’t friends anymore and I know you aren’t on Twitter but you’ve got to see these hilarious toxic future memes going around. I know he was your favorite. Tell your brother I said he still can’t hoop. Hope all is well.” pic.twitter.com/nx8wbsMCKH— Lemu. (@lmckr) December 25, 2019
4.
Sorry I Missed your call....thought we were keeping it low-key.— 🔮READ-YA-LIFE-4-FILTH🚬 THE END👑 (@ONEMESSAGETAROT) December 25, 2019
Anyway, imma have 2 cancel tomorrow. No reason really.
And I'm booked New Years Eve so....thanks for the memories.
💋
Lori Harvey pic.twitter.com/vwrLPBBS9H
5.
6.
“Hey big head. I know you blocked me, but my homeboy screenshot yo little insta story the other night and it got me thinking of you and me and if there still could be a we. Just wanted to wish you and your family a blessed holiday. You don’t have to hit me back.” pic.twitter.com/KsjlVdoGwh— Manny’s Blue Thong (@nickystizzy) December 25, 2019
7.
Future after seeing Lori Harvey Trending... pic.twitter.com/oz45wHGZcR— 💜MAMBAKOBE4L💛💭📍 (@Mambakobe4lW) December 25, 2019
8.
"I know I'm the last person you want to talk to, but I still wanted to be the first to wish you a merry Christmas" pic.twitter.com/IU1Cmh8yFY— if you’re reading this, remind me i got shit to do (@Dee_Ar_Jay) December 25, 2019
9.
“Merry Christmas, I would’ve gotten you something but it’s not my place no more. Hope the family doin good.” pic.twitter.com/eBKeHgTH6B— Kutty Grandson stan account (@OOF_IDidItAgain) December 25, 2019
10.
Ladies, y’all not being toxic enough with your Lori Harvey responses. Dig deeper into your ain’t shitness. I know you got it in you.— ♛ℳelku Black (@OGMelo_) December 25, 2019
11.
they have Future, we have Lori Harvey. I will be entering 2020 with a flippant disregard for these niggas and their feelings. toxic femininity all year— aida osman (@shutupaida) December 25, 2019
12.
The fact that Lori Harvey and future are the memes of toxic holiday text and they are dating 😭— 99,9% Typos (@TheUltimateCyn_) December 25, 2019
13.
“My little fiancée can fight. Be blessed” https://t.co/FTZDOx1Sbm pic.twitter.com/Mi9vbUG5Bz— Pastor Uncle Cam (@UncleCam404) December 25, 2019
14.
“ all I wanted for Christmas was for us to be together but you rather be with that other bitch, anyway how yo loud ass mama doing? she never liked me but ion give a fuck, I know you miss me tho, don’t text back cause my nigga with me rn ❤️ “ pic.twitter.com/X68C2EbSuL— the big blood🌙🏁. (@TheRealMarkitta) December 25, 2019
15.
“I know it’s been a while, I’m drinking mimosas thinking about what we used to do after I left brunches with the girls and— anyway, I just really want you to be happy even if it’s not with me. Tell baby sis text me, I found the link to where I got them lashes. Merry Christmas♥️” pic.twitter.com/F3IaDSl6Z2— her. (@anniemaymoo) December 25, 2019