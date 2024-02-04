The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The 66th Annual GRAMMY was held in Las Angeles honoring The who’s who in the music industry from Jay-Z to Taylor Swift. And in true GRAMMY fashion, celebs wore clothing that is more than likely way out of our budget… some good and some very questionable.
From Victoria Monet in Versace to Kat Graham in Stephane Rolland, some of Hollywood’s brightest stars gave us looks we will never forget. Check them out below
1. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Doja Cat at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Dilara
2. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
3. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Victoria Monét at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Versace
4. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Olivia Rodrigo attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
5. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Laverne Cox attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
6. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Muni Long at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
7. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Lana Del Rey at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
8. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Taylor Swift at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Taylor Swift
9. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Lenny Kravitz attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
10. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Lainey Wilson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
11. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Erica Campbell attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
12. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Halle Bailey and Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Grandberry Jr. at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing custom Gucci
13. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
ICE SPICE at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Babyphat
14. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Bebe Rexha at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
15. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
John Legend arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards
16. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Caroline Polachek at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards Olivier Theyskens
17. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Maluma at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
18. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Billie Eilish at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
19. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Babyface at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Versace
20. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Jelly Roll at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
21. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Fantasia Barrino attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards wearing Cong Tri
22. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Dua Lipa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards wearing Lorenzo Posocco
23. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Miley Cyrus at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing custom Masion Margiela
24. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Kat Graham at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Stephane Rolland
25. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Coi Leray attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards wearing Saint Laurent
26. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Dawn Richard attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards by Khosrov
27. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Jordin Sparks attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards wearing Zigman
28. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Coco Jones arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards wearing Celia Kritharioti
29. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Lizzo attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
30. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Folake Olowofoyeku arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards
31. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Christina Aguilera at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards wearing Fashion East
32. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Ellie Goulding at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
33. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Chrissy Teigen at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
34. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Flavor Flav at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
35. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Jon Batiste at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
36. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Chloe Bailey arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards wearing Gaurav Gupta
37. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Summer Walker at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards