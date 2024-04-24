Listen Live
Entertainment

The Internet Reacts To Quavo’s Response To Chris Brown’s Diss Track

Published on April 24, 2024

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty


Quavo responded to Chris Brown’s diss track with a track titled “Over H*es & Bi**hes,” released on Monday through Quavo’s YouTube channel. The track’s cover art depicted a photoshopped image of Quavo appearing to confront Brown.

In the track, Quavo didn’t hold back, delivering direct jabs at Brown while featuring Takeoff on the hook. He rapped lines like, “Lil boy wanna die ’bout some c**chie? / You still upset ’bout Karrueche? / You tried to confront Teyana, but Usher intervened / The substance abuse, bipolar disorder, no wonder / You were on top, but now you’re falling / Going out sad, I’m watching you crumble.”

Quavo also cautioned Brown against mentioning Takeoff, stating, “It’s not just a disagreement, you know you lost to Frank Ocean / There were repercussions at your home due to unpaid dues / This situation is directed at you / Don’t even mention Takeoff.”

Brown, in response, expressed his disappointment with the track on Instagram Stories, writing, “Google Raps THAT SH*T IS POOOOOOOH,” and adding, “Damn and I was excited… that track doesn’t even deserve a response. Takeoff’s rap is better. COME ON QUAVIOUS.”

Related Article: Jill Scott Catches Xitter Wrath After Propping Up Chris Brown &amp; Seemingly Defending Abusers

Fans are speculating the feud between Quavo and Brown began due to Brown’s disapproval of Quavo dating his former girlfriend Karrueche Tran. This tension led to a series of diss tracks from both sides, including Brown’s “Freak” and Quavo’s “Tender.”

The ongoing exchange between the two artists has caught the attention of fans, who are eagerly anticipating further developments in this heated dispute.

The Internet Reacts To Quavo’s Response To Chris Brown’s Diss Track  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

