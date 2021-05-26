Philly Twitter Starts Bidding After Steak 48 Makes a $100 Minimum Per Person Rule

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

First 48? Nah, Steak 48 in Philadelphia just got away with the most ridiculous $100 minimum per person rule. For all the steak lovers out there that are ballin’ on a budget, you might wanna skip past this one. After many people visited Steak 48’s website and checked prices they found this message in BOLD letters, “There is a $100 per person food & beverage minimum for each person at your table in order to ensure that each guest enjoys the total experience of food, service, and atmosphere. This does not include tax or tip. We look forward to welcoming you.”

Not only are they getting flack for the dining minimum, but they mandated a strict dress code. Well well well, Philly Twitter did NOT waste any time bidding on the once-loved steakhouse. Check out some of the reactions below.

