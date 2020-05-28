Philly Twitter Insists The Target On City Line Ave Is NOT To Be Played With

Philly is once again outta pocket for this. Many riots happening in Minneapolis had people breaking into stores and looting to make a statement. The one store that keeps being mentioned as the prime area getting hit by the people rioting is Target. Now, here’s where it gets interesting, many people in Philly have been tweeting about the Target in City Line Ave being a possible target (no pun). Well…there is a super fan of the supermarket that made a Twitter account for the Target on City Line Ave (@TargetCityLine).
Whoever is running that page is responding to anyone and EVERYONE that got a problem with Target. Check out some of the tweets below.
Target on city line count ya fuckin days 😂😂.— Reese (@BlackPappi_) May 28, 2020
Philly trying to riot at target on city line ? Why ?— hayag (@Hkpg_) May 28, 2020
I like that target it’s the one i go to whenever I’m in Philly protect that target at all costs 😩😩😩— B! (@Brandichamp) May 28, 2020
Me calling all my friends when they start clearing out the Target on City Line 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kE4ZPZhm2Z— Popbang (@TwatchPopbang) May 28, 2020
City Line Target twitter bio say “this ain’t that” I love Philly yo😭😭😭😭— | Deij |👾 (@3ArtisDarnell) May 28, 2020
When are niggas gonna turn the city line target upside down I’m tryna redecorate my room no cap— Proprietor of Pot (@WhereMahHug) May 28, 2020
Minneapolis oss 😭 can we hit the target on city line or the Walmart in Springfield— jbae. (@___couturee___) May 28, 2020
Somebody said we at target on city line at 5😭😭😭😭😭 wow I’m done— tyy (@_Tyy21) May 28, 2020
not they was tryna hit up target on city line😭— *+!:) !! hoe lotta *^ ! redd :( *+ _ slatt ! (@jaesnapped) May 28, 2020
I live right next to the city line target 🤔🤔🤔— Rudy (@TheOnePercent__) May 28, 2020
I ain’t even know there’s a Twitter for Walmart On the bullevard and Target on City line 😂😂😂😂😂 I am in TEARS yo— Jule$bucK 📝🎞🎥📸🇭🇹 (@_julesbuck_) May 28, 2020
if you’re coming with us to city line ave target, we roll at midnight— 🌼 (@___princesslia) May 28, 2020