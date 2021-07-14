producer z , zuliesuivie
HomeGallery

Soulja Boy Found His Soulja Girl?! Meet Nastassia Smith [Photos]

Posted 21 hours ago

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Soulja Boy

Source: ATL Pics / ATL Pics

Soulja Boy seems to have a new boo!

After watching Love and Hip Hop, we are all familiar with the relationship of Soulja Boy and Nia Riley, but things have certainly taken a turn.

As messy as it is, supposedly Nastassia is also the former best-friend of Nia Riley!  Nonetheless, Soulja Boy and Nastassia Smith seem to very much so be in a relationship.

See photos of Nastassia here!

RELATED: New Couple Alert: Martin Lawrence Daughter & Eddie Murphy’s Son?!

RELATED:Soulja Boy Was The First Rapper to Do All These Things

RELATED: LAWD: Teddy Riley’s Daughter Nia Done Glow’d Up! [Photos]

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Close