Remembering Memphis Rapper, Snootie Wild – Best Known For Single ‘Yayo’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

As the gun violence war continues to rip the rap community apart, we lose another great rapper, Snootie Wild.

Only three months after Young Dolph was shot dead in his Memphis hometown, Yo Gotti’s other artist, Snootie Wild was reported dead after fighting for his life from being shot in the neck.

Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2021

As reported by ABC13, Memphis born rapper, Snootie Wild was found shot in the neck next to an SUV in a ditch early Friday morning (February 25) in Houston, Texas. Wild received CPR as he had a 50/50 chance of living, but it was unfortunately not enough to save his life.

Legally known as LePreston Porter, Snootie Wild signed with Yo Gotti’s CMG label in 2013.

You may know Snootie Wild is best for his tracks, ‘Yayo’ ft. Yo Gotti, ‘Made Me’ and ‘No Kissing’. Some people would consider ‘Yayo’ the summer anthem of 2014. To this day, if you are looking for a hype song to get you in a lit mode, ‘Yayo’ is first to play.

Let’s remember the life of Snootie Wild and the out pouring love of his supporters.

RELATED: Rapper Snootie Wild Reportedly Shot Dead In Houston

RELATED: Memphis Rapper Young Dolph Reportedly Shot and Killed at Hometown Bakery

RELATED: Woman Alleging to be Young Dolph’s Side Chick Shares Their Messages

RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022