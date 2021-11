According to local news reports Memphis rapper, Young Dolph is a victim of a fatal shooting in his hometown. Sources have confirmed he was shot and killed at Makeda’s Cookies, a local bakery.

More details to follow as they become available.

Memphis Rapper Young Dolph Reportedly Shot and Killed at Hometown Bakery was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

