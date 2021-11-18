Article
Woman Alleging to be Young Dolph’s Side Chick Shares Their Messages

2019 Rolling Loud Music Festival

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

Everyone on social media is coming for one Memphis woman after alleging she was Young Dolph’s mistress shortly after his death was announced.

The woman shared screenshots of DMs between her and the rapper on Instagram with the caption, ” This sh*t hurts. Anyone who knows me personally will understand since 2016 I havent talked him, but it was never on bad terms.”

Young Dolph, who leaves behind a wife and two young daughters, was shot and killed in Memphis yesterday while getting cookies from a famous local bakery.

Angry fans mourning the rapper’s death are now blasing the woman for her tacky post.

She later responded by apologizing to the family for her insensitive post on Instagram Live.

Yesterday, Memphis City Councilman J.B. Smiley and Tennessee State Rep. London Lamar called for the city to institute a curfew after Young Dolph’s shooting.

Let’s continue to pray for Young Dolph’s family and Memphis.

