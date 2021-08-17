Philly Rapper, SimxSantana’s, ‘FlexinN’Flashin’ Almost Gold Certified

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

SimxSantana grew his massive following in Philadelphia and became a Philly sensation after his viral dance & song “Flexin’ N Flashin”.

Today “Flexin’ N Flashin” is looking at being certified GOLD!

In a documentary Columbia Records released in 2019, SimxSantana No Love In The City, it highlights our very own Paris Nicole (Program Director and on-air personality of 100.3 RNB & Hip Hop) & DJ Aye Boogie who where some of the first to discover Sim as things really started heating up.

From day 1, RNB Philly has been rocking with Sim. Not only did Paris Nicole put Sim in rotation after immediately seeing his level of energy and talent but, 100.3 RNB & Hip Hop was also the first to set him up with his first radio interview.

From rotation, mixes on the Day Party with DJ Aye Boogie, teaching the Flexin’ N Flashin dance in the studio, and our station Block Parties, we are happy to see SimxSantana’s success and we are in full support of pushing to make sure “Flexin’ N Flashin” goes Gold.

