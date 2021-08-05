Philly Rapper SimxSantana Expecting a Baby! [Photos]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Philly’s Flexin n’ Flashin rapper, SimxSantana is expecting a baby!

Sim revealed on Instagram that he and his girlfriend, Morgan, are expecting their first baby. He captioned:

I’m just so happy to start this journey with the most beautiful and amazing girl in the world❤️ #newbeginnings #BabyA

SimxSantana’s girlfriend of a some years also took to Instagram revealing a few different photos of the couples soon to be baby!

Sim is like family here at 100.3 RNB & Hip Hop and we give our best wishes to SimxSantana and Morgan on a very happy and healthy baby!

