Philly Rapper SimxSantana Expecting a Baby! [Photos]

Philly’s Flexin n’ Flashin rapper, SimxSantana is expecting a baby!
Sim revealed on Instagram that he and his girlfriend, Morgan, are expecting their first baby. He captioned:
I’m just so happy to start this journey with the most beautiful and amazing girl in the world❤️ #newbeginnings #BabyA
SimxSantana’s girlfriend of a some years also took to Instagram revealing a few different photos of the couples soon to be baby!
Sim is like family here at 100.3 RNB & Hip Hop and we give our best wishes to SimxSantana and Morgan on a very happy and healthy baby!
