Saucy Santana Catches Beyhive’s Wrath After Coming For Beyoncé’s Daughter, Blue Ivy

Saucy Santana is enjoying his rapid rise to fame and reaping the benefits of his burgeoning music career. However, the popular social media star is currently enduring a vicious Beyhive dragging on Twitter after old tweets about Blue Ivy resurfaced with Santana essentially doubling down.

Earlier this week, Twitter caught wind of Saucy Santana’s tweets from 2014 where he’s seen comparing Blue Ivy to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West. It isn’t known who resurfaced the tweets but Twitter user @TodayIGotTime1 gathered a collection of now-deleted tweets from Santana, which can be viewed below.

Instead of issuing an apology, Santana went on a bit of a tirade, blaming everything else on his comments other than the fact they could be deemed harmful to a little Black girl.

“Fake woke ass b*tches!!!! People don’t care about old tweets. The internet have this weird thing with power! Thinking they have the power to cancel someone… NEWS FLASH! You don’t! Y’all be thinking y’all have someone by the balls about situations you don’t give a damn about,” read one of the tweets.

Santanta added, “Celebrities are human. Not robots and they for damn sure ain’t perfect. I still talk about a b*tch like a doggggggg til this day. Not publicly because my opinion matters to a lot of ppl now. I be Chillin. I don’t even insert myself in sh*t that don’t involve me.”

“Stop all that cap! Tryna ruin ppl Careers cuz you at home miserable and broke. I was miserable and broke too making childish, hateful tweets in 2014. Im 28 years old. A grown ass adult. A completely different mindset on life from when I was 20. But, yall knew dat,” the rant continued.

“It be the people in the comments… tryna force you to apologize or say sorry. To who?! To y’all?! If I did something to offend someone I should I apologize to them!!!! Not u b*tches. Told y’all y’all think got power over ppl. But, go head,” the rant concluded.

Santana is currently riding the buzz of his new single “Booty” featuring Latto. Fans have stated that the song features a Beyoncé prompting some fans to say the song should be taken down due to his comments. One fan shared a tweet debunking that theory by saying “Booty” and “Crazy In Love” are actually derived from “Are You My Woman” by The Chi-Lites.

On Twitter, the Beyhive and others are letting Saucy Santana know that his comments are foul. There are even fans of Santana who, despite their fandom, are blasting him over the comments. And before we go any further, Blue Ivy is a beautiful Black child and people really need to keep that child’s name out their mouths negatively.

