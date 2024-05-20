Listen Live
Local

Everything You Might’ve Missed at RNB Fest 2024

Published on May 20, 2024

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
RNB Fest 2024 Recap

Source: R1 / other

RNB Fest 2024 was one to remember. Philadelphia packed out the Met as Ashanti, Mya, Maeta, and Lloyd tore the stage down at The Met Philly.

The pre-show was poppinoff outside the venue in anticipation for an extraordinary extravaganza. Greg Nitty, DJ 2fly and DJ H Vidal had music dumpinat the beer garden for the RNB Fest block party before the doors opened. DJ O-Boyy has the vibes in the Hennessy VIP lounge for upgraded ticket holders to enjoy a more intimate experience.

The show opened with Killsing and DJ AMH were the next set of DJs to provide the vibe in between acts. Both DJs had Philly on their feet with all of the 90s and 2000s R&B we still love today.

 Joshua Mitchell, the winner from our 2024 RNB Fest UP NEXT competition was the first act on the bill. Mitchell performed his hit single ‘Stardust’, which got a nice reception from the audience.

Maeta was our first artist on the bill, and she did not disappoint! Coming to the stage in an illustrious blue two-piece set, Maeta captured the eyes of everyone in the building before she soothed our ears with her smooth tunes. A rising star, Maeta introduced herself to those who did not know her, as she performed her hit single ‘Through the night’.

RNB Fest 2024 Recap

Source: R1 / other

DJ Aktive jumped on the turntables and gave the crowd 30 mins of feel good music. 

The next act to take the stage, the ever-so talented, Mya. Giving the crowd what they came for, Mya gave Philly all the nostalgic feels they needed, as she performed ‘All About Me’, ‘Best of Me’, and she had the Met rollinwhen she sang ‘A case of the Ex’.

DJ Caution was next up on the set, providing the vibes to get the crowd ready for the curly-headed black boy, Lloyd.

Lloyd showed up ready to serenade every woman at the Met. Coming to the stage performing ‘All Around the World’, Lloyd had the ladies going crazy. During his time on stage, Lloyd brought out the guitar to sing to the ladies the old fashioned way. A performance for the ages, as some would even argue that Lloyd stole the show.

RNB Fest 2024 Recap

Source: R1 / R1

DJ AyeBoogie was the last mixer to touch the stage. AyeBoogie made sure the vibes were set with his special Hennessy mix that had the drinks in the Hennessy VIP lounge flowin, and all the people at the Met goin. During the set we got a suprise guest appearance from Philadelphia’s own Freeway, and the Young Gunz, as they each performed hits from their highly celebrated 20th anniversary albums.

Ashanti walked out to a standing ovation, She got the crowd ignited with her hit ‘Happy’. It wouldnt be an Ashanti show if we didnt get her hits from here Grammy-Award winning album Ashanti. She had everyone in the met singing word for word when she sang Rain on me.

RNB Fest 2024 Recap

Source: R1 / R1

