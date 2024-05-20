Listen Live
Local

Ashanti Shuts Down the Met at RNB Fest 2024

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE

RNB Fest 2024 Recap

RNB Fest 2024 was one to remember. Philadelphia packed out the arena as Ashanti tore the stage down at The Met Philly.
RELATED: Everything You Might’ve Missed at RNB Fest 2024

As she is a just a short time away from expecting her bundle of joy, Ashanti make sure she was cute and comfortable during her set, wearing a bedazzled jumpsuit
RELATED: Ashanti Performs Showing Off Her Adorable Baby Bump – For The First Time

Ashanti walked out to a standing ovation, She got the crowd ignited with her hit ‘Happy’. It wouldnt be an Ashanti show if we didnt get her hits from here Grammy-Award winning album Ashanti. She had everyone in the met singing word for word when she sang ‘Foolish’. As much as we were already enjoying the show, it was far from over. Ashanti changed outfits and came back out and gave the crowd more than what they paid for!

Everyone in the Met stood on their feet when Ashanti came back out to sing ‘Rain on me’. Ashanti pulled out all the stops on her set, From lighting and special effects, to pyro, Ashanti made sure her presence was to be felt and did not leave any fans disappointed

Ashantis performance was vibrant, soulful, and everything we needed in a headliner to close a show. Ashanti left with the crowd cheering her name wanting an encore. 

Check out some shots of Ashantis performance below!

RELATED: Top 8 Ashanti Features of All-Time
RELATED: RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Ashanti Edition

1. Ashanti shutting the stage down at RNB Fest!

RNB Fest 2024 Recap Source:R1

2. Ashanti shutting the stage down at RNB Fest!

3. Ashanti shutting the stage down at RNB Fest!

RNB Fest 2024 Recap Source:R1

4. Ashanti shutting the stage down at RNB Fest!

5. Ashanti shutting the stage down at RNB Fest!

RNB Fest 2024 Recap Source:R1

6. Ashanti shutting the stage down at RNB Fest!

7. Ashanti shutting the stage down at RNB Fest!

RNB Fest 2024 Recap Source:other

8. Ashanti shutting the stage down at RNB Fest!

9. Ashanti shutting the stage down at RNB Fest!

RNB Fest 2024 Recap Source:R1

10. Ashanti shutting the stage down at RNB Fest!

11. Ashanti shutting the stage down at RNB Fest!

RELATED TAGS

Ashanti rnb fest rnb fest 2024
More From RnB Philly
Trending
38 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 25 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close