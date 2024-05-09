RNB Fest is less than a month away! Sunday May 19th at the Met we will be going ALL-RNB! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti, Mya, Lloyd and Maeta!
RELATED: [CLICK HERE] GET YOUR TICKETS TO RNB FEST 2024!
As we prepare for this extraordinary extravaganza, we will be putting your knowledge to the test on these R&B hitmakers Starting with Maeta, a rising R&B star, the Pisces R&B singer and songwriter is known for her vocals and her lyircs inspired by real-life experiences. Maeta came from an artistic family as her parents were familiar of her passions far too well. Maeta’s mom is a visual artist, her dad plays the drums. Together, they nurtured and encouraged Maeta to be creativity and pushed her to freely explore her expressive passions.
RELATED: Meet Maeta: A Closer at RNB’s Next All-Star
Our team at RNB Philly came up a pop quiz for you to take to get ready for RNB Fest 2024!
Take the RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Maeta Edition below!
READ MORE:
RELATED: RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Ashanti Edition
RELATED: RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Mya Edition
RELATED: RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Lloyd Edition
1. RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MAETA EDITIONSource:R1
2. RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MAETA EDITIONSource:R1
3. RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MAETA EDITIONSource:R1
4. RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MAETA EDITIONSource:R1
5. RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MAETA EDITIONSource:R1
6. RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MAETA EDITIONSource:R1
RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MAETA EDITION rnb fest 2024 pop quiz maeta edition
-
[CLICK HERE] VOTE for RNB Philly's UP NEXT Artist!
-
VOTE for your Favorite Mom to Win the 4 M's - Mother's Day Giveaway!
-
RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don't Smoke
-
76ers Owners buy 2,000 Tickets to Game 6 to Prevent Knicks Fans from Coming
-
UPDATE: Lil Wayne Didn't Punch Drake In The Arm, But He Did Punch Him...