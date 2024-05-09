Listen Live
RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Maeta Edition

Published on May 9, 2024

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MAETA EDITION

Source: Deion Allen / R1

RNB Fest is less than a month away! Sunday May 19th at the Met we will be going ALL-RNB! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti, Mya, Lloyd and Maeta!
RELATED: [CLICK HERE] GET YOUR TICKETS TO RNB FEST 2024!

As we prepare for this extraordinary extravaganza, we will be putting your knowledge to the test on these R&B hitmakers Starting with Maeta, a rising R&B star, the Pisces R&B singer and songwriter is known for her vocals and her lyircs inspired by real-life experiences. Maeta came from an artistic family as her parents were familiar of her passions far too well. Maeta’s mom is a visual artist, her dad plays the drums. Together, they nurtured and encouraged Maeta to be creativity and pushed her to freely explore her expressive passions.
RELATED: Meet Maeta: A Closer at RNB’s Next All-Star

Our team at RNB Philly came up a pop quiz for you to take to get ready for RNB Fest 2024!

Take the RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Maeta Edition below!

